Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 346,420 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,420 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises 2.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Henry Schein worth $120,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,464,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

