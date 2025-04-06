Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $29.16 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Kenvue worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after buying an additional 10,682,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,989,000 after buying an additional 1,391,854 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after buying an additional 16,269,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,169,000 after acquiring an additional 561,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

