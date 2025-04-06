CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 19.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) fell 19.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. 209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

CK Infrastructure Stock Down 19.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

