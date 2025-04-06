Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.23% of Cimpress worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cimpress by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $265,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.22. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

