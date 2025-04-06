CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,598,786.80 in Stock

CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGGet Free Report) major shareholder Joyer Investment Ltd. purchased 3,074,590 shares of CIMG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,786.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,125,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,453.44. This trade represents a 75.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CIMG stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59. CIMG Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.59.

CIMG Inc is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc, formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

