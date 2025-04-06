Chou Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chou Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 9.6% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.26.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 6.0 %

SYF opened at $43.76 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.