Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.11 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.43). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.25), with a volume of 452,244 shares traded.

Chesnara Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.08. The company has a market capitalization of £383.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.56 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts predict that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Chesnara

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 23.95 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.61. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 875.33%.

In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray purchased 11,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,952.64 ($38,623.65). 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chesnara

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.