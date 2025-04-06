Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.11 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.43). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.25), with a volume of 452,244 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.08. The company has a market capitalization of £383.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.56 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts predict that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray purchased 11,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,952.64 ($38,623.65). 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.
Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.
