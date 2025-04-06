Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 9.5 %

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.44. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $114.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.83%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

