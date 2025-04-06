Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CSH.UN opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.89. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$17.69. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

