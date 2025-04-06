ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises 2.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ChampionX worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

