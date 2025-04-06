Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Has $228.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC owned 0.72% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $228,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

