Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.95 and traded as low as $76.07. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $76.07, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.19 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.27%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

