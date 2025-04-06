Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,684 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.80 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

