Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,059 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 11.6% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cameco worth $31,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

CCJ stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

