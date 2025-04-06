California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after buying an additional 213,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $9,611,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 255,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

