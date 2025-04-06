California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,901 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $80,669,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE MTN opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.83 and a 12 month high of $233.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

