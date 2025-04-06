California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Voya Financial worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 780.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

