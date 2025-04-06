California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $7.94 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.38%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

