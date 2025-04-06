BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.70 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 230209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,116,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 182,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

