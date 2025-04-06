Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,213 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield worth $58,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after buying an additional 974,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,591,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,383,000 after purchasing an additional 196,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.