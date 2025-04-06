Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 129424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,481.00. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

