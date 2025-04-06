BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as high as C$11.16. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.71, with a volume of 625,220 shares trading hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.91.

Get BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF alerts:

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of utilities companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of Canadian companies widely recognized as utilities companies, which may also include telecommunication and pipeline companies, and use derivative instruments to hedge U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.