Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Bluebird Merchant Ventures shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,884,726 shares traded.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Bluebird Merchant Ventures

In related news, insider Aidan Bishop bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,894.91). 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

