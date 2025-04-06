Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 17.9% – Time to Sell?

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 4,896,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,502,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

