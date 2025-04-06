Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.50 and last traded at C$13.03. Approximately 2,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.72.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.10.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Harvest Blockchain Technologies Index the Index. The Fund invests in equity securities of issuers exposed, directly or indirectly, to the development and implementation of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.