Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.21. 171,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,007,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

