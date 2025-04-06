Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

BDT stock opened at C$18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.56. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.89 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

