BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $69,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in BioNTech by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BioNTech by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,304,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 159,676 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

