BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is Sepio Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 413.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,928 shares during the period. BILL makes up about 3.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.51% of BILL worth $44,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BILL by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 164,182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,953.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.