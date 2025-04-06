Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

