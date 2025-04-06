Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
