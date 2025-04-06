Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC opened at $13.15 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

