BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $4.95. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 338,890 shares traded.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.73 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

