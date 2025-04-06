Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 163262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is an increase from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 908,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.