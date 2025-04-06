Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 163262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is an increase from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
