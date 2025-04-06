Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.14 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 397943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 5.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.