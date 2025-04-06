Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.14 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 397943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.