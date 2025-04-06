Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,345,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125,454 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.53% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $59,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 761,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $353.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.06. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

