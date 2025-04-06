Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,920 shares changing hands.
Autins Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.
About Autins Group
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
