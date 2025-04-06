Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 95,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 80,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$102.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.