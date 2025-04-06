AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 701,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 148.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 569,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 340,151 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

