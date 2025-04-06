Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,800 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,675,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,472,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,374,000 after acquiring an additional 139,412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,075,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,031,000 after acquiring an additional 340,416 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

