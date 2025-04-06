Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 268.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

