Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,908,000 after buying an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after purchasing an additional 239,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after purchasing an additional 459,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $60.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.99%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $497,434.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,810.85. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.