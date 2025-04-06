Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 77.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 90,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

