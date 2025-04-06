Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy accounts for 1.8% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Talen Energy worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Talen Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $174.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day moving average of $193.94. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

