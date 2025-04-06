Atika Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

