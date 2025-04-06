Atika Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up about 1.2% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $576,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $292.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $230.39 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,625.74. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $26,134,500. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

