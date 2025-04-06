Astra Wealth Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 8.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.51. The firm has a market cap of $587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

