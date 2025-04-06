Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $816,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
