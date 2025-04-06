Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $8.63 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

