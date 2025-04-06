Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $325,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.6 %

KKR stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

