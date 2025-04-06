Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $676,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,073.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nucor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.36. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

